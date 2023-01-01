2012 Hyundai Tucson ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,500 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 7 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9580606

9580606 Stock #: A5565

A5565 VIN: KM8JUCAC7CU425565

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 100,741 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

