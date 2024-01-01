Menu
2012 Kia Optima

162,432 KM

Details Description Features

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Optima

LX

12018952

2012 Kia Optima

LX

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,432KM
VIN KNAGM4A70C5297085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,432 KM

Vehicle Description


Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com




Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Cabin Air Filter
ANTI-THEFT ALARM W/IMMOBILIZER
Sunglass Holder
Front seatback pockets
Remote keyless entry w/panic feature
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
Dual cloth sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Front/rear door storage bins
Pwr windows -inc: auto up/down w/front pinch protection
Soft finish upper door trim
Black metallic paint dash accents
Cloth centre door panel insert
Cooling glove box *Temperature Dependent on Air Conditioning Setting*

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Dual exhaust w/chrome tips
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
2.4L DOHC GDI 16-valve aluminum I4 engine
Front/rear disc brakes

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Chrome Grille
Body-colour door handles
Front/rear mud guards
Front fog lights
Intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
P205/65R16 tires
Aerodynamic underbody cladding
Chrome door moulding
Front lip air dam
Front/rear body-colour bumpers -inc: contrasting rear fascia
Side fender garnish
Dual body-colour heated pwr mirrors w/integrated LED turn signals

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack
Satellite radio receiver

Suspension

coil springs

Safety

Front/rear side curtain airbags
Dual front side airbags
Child seat safety tethers
Dual advanced front airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor

Additional Features

16 ALLOY WHEELS
USB port
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: high performance dampers
Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: high performance dampers
Outboard front/rear 3-point seat belts -inc: front pretensioners
front force limiters
2 Front Cup Holders
Halogen headlights -inc: black bezels
delayed escort feature
Continuously variable valve timing CVVT
Electronic brake-force distribution EBD
Hill assist control HAC
4-wheel anti-lock brakes ABS
Brake assist system BAS
Rear centre fold-down armrest w/2 cup holders

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

