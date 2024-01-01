$3,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Kia Optima
LX
2012 Kia Optima
LX
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,432KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNAGM4A70C5297085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,432 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Cabin Air Filter
ANTI-THEFT ALARM W/IMMOBILIZER
Sunglass Holder
Front seatback pockets
Remote keyless entry w/panic feature
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat
Dual cloth sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Front/rear door storage bins
Pwr windows -inc: auto up/down w/front pinch protection
Soft finish upper door trim
Black metallic paint dash accents
Cloth centre door panel insert
Cooling glove box *Temperature Dependent on Air Conditioning Setting*
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Dual exhaust w/chrome tips
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
2.4L DOHC GDI 16-valve aluminum I4 engine
Front/rear disc brakes
Exterior
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Chrome Grille
Body-colour door handles
Front/rear mud guards
Front fog lights
Intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
P205/65R16 tires
Aerodynamic underbody cladding
Chrome door moulding
Front lip air dam
Front/rear body-colour bumpers -inc: contrasting rear fascia
Side fender garnish
Dual body-colour heated pwr mirrors w/integrated LED turn signals
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack
Satellite radio receiver
Suspension
coil springs
Safety
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Dual front side airbags
Child seat safety tethers
Dual advanced front airbags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
Additional Features
16 ALLOY WHEELS
USB port
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: high performance dampers
Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: high performance dampers
Outboard front/rear 3-point seat belts -inc: front pretensioners
front force limiters
2 Front Cup Holders
Halogen headlights -inc: black bezels
delayed escort feature
Continuously variable valve timing CVVT
Electronic brake-force distribution EBD
Hill assist control HAC
4-wheel anti-lock brakes ABS
Brake assist system BAS
Rear centre fold-down armrest w/2 cup holders
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Beta Auto Sales
2012 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Man LX 140,442 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
2008 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto Rio5 EX 149,136 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Suburban 4WD 4dr 1500 Commercial 379,892 KM $4,299 + tax & lic
Email Beta Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2012 Kia Optima