$14,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
Paycan Motors Ltd
519-742-3497
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
$14,495
+ taxes & licensing
165,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9707272
- Stock #: PC1369
- VIN: WDDGF8BB1CA690047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # PC1369
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE LUXURY SPORT RELIABLE CAR FOR YOU LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYVANMOTORS.CA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9