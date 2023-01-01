2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$14,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9707272

9707272 Stock #: PC1369

PC1369 VIN: WDDGF8BB1CA690047

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # PC1369

Mileage 165,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.