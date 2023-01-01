Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

165,000 KM

Details Description

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

  1. 9707272
  2. 9707272
  3. 9707272
  4. 9707272
  5. 9707272
  6. 9707272
  7. 9707272
  8. 9707272
  9. 9707272
  10. 9707272
  11. 9707272
  12. 9707272
  13. 9707272
  14. 9707272
  15. 9707272
  16. 9707272
  17. 9707272
  18. 9707272
  19. 9707272
  20. 9707272
  21. 9707272
Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
165,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9707272
  • Stock #: PC1369
  • VIN: WDDGF8BB1CA690047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1369
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE LUXURY SPORT RELIABLE CAR FOR YOU LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYVANMOTORS.CA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd

2013 Honda Accord Se...
 203,000 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 168,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 191,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Paycan Motors Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

Call Dealer

519-742-XXXX

(click to show)

519-742-3497

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory