$6,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Chrysler 200
Touring
2013 Chrysler 200
Touring
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
179,363KM
Used
VIN 1C3CCBBG4DN608238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1141
- Mileage 179,363 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Exterior
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM
Additional Features
digital odometer
Braking Assist
Solar-tinted glass
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Battery: maintenance-free
Alternator: 140 amps
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Emissions: federal
Rear brake width: 0.4
Upholstery: premium cloth
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Infotainment: Uconnect
Tuned suspension: touring
Rear brake diameter: 10.3
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Axle ratio: 3.43
Front brake width: 1.0
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Front brake diameter: 11.5
Battery rating: 525 CCA
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 16.7
Assist handle: rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Reading lights: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Rear headrests: integrated / 2
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Grille color: chrome accents / silver
Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone / jack
Power outlet(s): 12V front / two 12V front
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / in dash
Laminated glass: acoustic front side / acoustic windshield
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2013 Chrysler 200