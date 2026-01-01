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<p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; color: #000000;>***CERTIFIED*** ONLY 149,000 KM!</span></p><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Warranty Available up to 5 YEARS!<br><br></span>***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***<br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! Well Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car! </span></pre>

2013 Dodge Dart

149,132 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Dodge Dart

*AUTOMATIC*

Watch This Vehicle
14085204

2013 Dodge Dart

*AUTOMATIC*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
149,132KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,132 KM

Vehicle Description

***CERTIFIED*** ONLY 149,000 KM!

CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Warranty Available up to 5 YEARS!

***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***

WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
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1-877-895-XXXX

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1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
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$7,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2013 Dodge Dart