Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, P. Rear Hatch, Remote Starter, All Wheel Drive, Only 160,231 Kms, Selling AS IS, Requires Engine Work, Misfire Cylinder #4, Asking $2,500 Plus HST and License Fee. AS IS, You Safety, You Save. Please Call 905-680-4400  for more information.</p><p>WE MUST ADD THIS DISCLAIMER ON ANY VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p><p>We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</p><p> </p>

2013 Ford Escape

160,231 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Escape

SEL, All Wheel Drive, Leather, Navigation

Watch This Vehicle
14114110

2013 Ford Escape

SEL, All Wheel Drive, Leather, Navigation

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 14114110
  2. 14114110
  3. 14114110
  4. 14114110
  5. 14114110
  6. 14114110
  7. 14114110
  8. 14114110
  9. 14114110
  10. 14114110
  11. 14114110
  12. 14114110
  13. 14114110
  14. 14114110
  15. 14114110
  16. 14114110
  17. 14114110
  18. 14114110
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
160,231KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1FMCU9H96DUD43334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,231 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cyl, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. Door Locks, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, P. Rear Hatch, Remote Starter, All Wheel Drive, Only 160,231 Kms, Selling AS IS, Requires Engine Work, Misfire Cylinder #4, Asking $2,500 Plus HST and License Fee. AS IS, You Safety, You Save. Please Call 905-680-4400  for more information.

WE MUST ADD THIS DISCLAIMER ON ANY VEHICLE BEING SOLD AS-IS. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2019 Chevrolet Blazer FWD 4dr for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Chevrolet Blazer FWD 4dr 126,172 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 MINI Cooper COOPER for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 MINI Cooper COOPER 93,560 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento 3.3L SX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Kia Sorento 3.3L SX 121,912 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2013 Ford Escape