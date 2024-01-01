Menu
Account
Sign In
Electronic Blue 2013 Kia Rio EX 4D Sedan 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic FWD Black w/Knit Cloth Seat Trim, 16 Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: UVO, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite Stereo, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Reviews: * Interior and exterior styling, fuel efficiency, feature content for the money, and an upscale cabin design are all highly rated by owners of this generation of Kia Rio. A multitude of charge ports and a deep, large trunk are also noted. Headroom, even for taller drivers, is said to be generous. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2013 Kia Rio

157,533 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Kia Rio

EX AUTO | A/C | SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Rio

EX AUTO | A/C | SUNROOF

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 11126866
  2. 11126866
  3. 11126866
  4. 11126866
  5. 11126866
  6. 11126866
  7. 11126866
  8. 11126866
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
157,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNADN4A30D6181815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23BS0180BX
  • Mileage 157,533 KM

Vehicle Description

Electronic Blue 2013 Kia Rio EX 4D Sedan 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic FWD Black w/Knit Cloth Seat Trim, 16" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: UVO, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite Stereo, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.


Reviews:
* Interior and exterior styling, fuel efficiency, feature content for the money, and an upscale cabin design are all highly rated by owners of this generation of Kia Rio. A multitude of charge ports and a deep, large trunk are also noted. Headroom, even for taller drivers, is said to be generous. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 302A | SPORT PACKAGE | FX4 PACKAGE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 302A | SPORT PACKAGE | FX4 PACKAGE 69,937 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo ALTITUDE | LEATHER | SUNROOF for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo ALTITUDE | LEATHER | SUNROOF 47,615 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge SEL HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | V6 ENGINE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Ford Edge SEL HEATED SEATS | REMOTE START | V6 ENGINE 164,274 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Rio