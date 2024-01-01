$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Rio
EX AUTO | A/C | SUNROOF
Location
Kitchener Ford Ltd
707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7
519-576-7000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23BS0180BX
- Mileage 157,533 KM
Vehicle Description
Electronic Blue 2013 Kia Rio EX 4D Sedan 1.6L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic FWD Black w/Knit Cloth Seat Trim, 16" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: UVO, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/Satellite Stereo, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
Reviews:
* Interior and exterior styling, fuel efficiency, feature content for the money, and an upscale cabin design are all highly rated by owners of this generation of Kia Rio. A multitude of charge ports and a deep, large trunk are also noted. Headroom, even for taller drivers, is said to be generous. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
