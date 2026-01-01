Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Certified, Loaded, Back-up Camera, all wheel drive, Heated power seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Cruise control, Air condition, Alloy wheels, CD player, Fog lights, Folding rear seats, ABS, TCS, TPMS, and many more.</p><p>Taxes and License fees extra</p><p>Extended warranty available</p>

2013 Mazda CX-5

188,570 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle
14076264

2013 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

  1. 1778505814
  2. 1778505815
  3. 1778505815
  4. 1778505809
  5. 1778505809
  6. 1778505810
  7. 1778505804
  8. 1778505811
  9. 1778505723
  10. 1778505724
  11. 1778505617
  12. 1778505605
  13. 1778505698
  14. 1778505732
  15. 1778505737
  16. 1778505650
  17. 1778505723
  18. 1778505703
  19. 1778505728
  20. 1778505794
  21. 1778505745
  22. 1778505808
  23. 1778505691
  24. 1778505632
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
188,570KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE4CE1D0163696

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,570 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Loaded, Back-up Camera, all wheel drive, Heated power seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Cruise control, Air condition, Alloy wheels, CD player, Fog lights, Folding rear seats, ABS, TCS, TPMS, and many more.

Taxes and License fees extra

Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoSmarto

Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Mazda CX-5 GS 188,570 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive 148,733 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 3.0L for sale in Kitchener, ON
2009 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 3.0L 131,685 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email AutoSmarto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-748-XXXX

(click to show)

519-748-6001

Alternate Numbers
519-748-6011
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

2013 Mazda CX-5