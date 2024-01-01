$10,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi RVR
SE,Auto,AWD,Certified,Bluetooth,New Tires & Brakes
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, AWD, Key Less, Alloys, Tinted, Fog Lights, New Tires & Brakes all around, Certified, No Rust, Good Running Condition, None Smoker, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener, Today!
Vehicle Features
