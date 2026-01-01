$12,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla
Auto,A/C,Key Less,Certified,No Accident,Bluetooth
2013 Toyota Corolla
Auto,A/C,Key Less,Certified,No Accident,Bluetooth
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and efficient sedan? Check out this sleek, black 2013 Toyota Corolla, now available at Auto Expo Inc.! This Corolla has been meticulously maintained and boasts only 121,000km on the odometer, making it a great choice for both city driving and longer trips. With its proven track record for dependability, this Corolla is ready to provide years of worry-free driving.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable grey interior, perfect for everyday commutes. The Corolla's automatic transmission and fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine make driving a breeze. Whether you're a first-time car buyer or looking for a practical upgrade, this Corolla offers a winning combination of features and value. Rest assured, this vehicle is certified, accident-free, and ready for you to take it for a spin!
Here are five features that make this Corolla stand out:
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, making your daily routine easier.
- Certified Quality: Drive with confidence knowing this vehicle has undergone a thorough inspection.
- Accident-Free History: Buy with peace of mind, knowing this Corolla has a clean accident history.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
If the ad is online, then it is available, and this Unit will not disappoint you.
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
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