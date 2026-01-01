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<p>Looking for a reliable and efficient sedan? Check out this sleek, black 2013 Toyota Corolla, now available at Auto Expo Inc.! This Corolla has been meticulously maintained and boasts only 121,000km on the odometer, making it a great choice for both city driving and longer trips. With its proven track record for dependability, this Corolla is ready to provide years of worry-free driving.</p><p>Inside, youll find a comfortable grey interior, perfect for everyday commutes. The Corollas automatic transmission and fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine make driving a breeze. Whether youre a first-time car buyer or looking for a practical upgrade, this Corolla offers a winning combination of features and value. Rest assured, this vehicle is certified, accident-free, and ready for you to take it for a spin!</p><p>Here are five features that make this Corolla stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, making your daily routine easier.</li><li><strong>Certified Quality:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing this vehicle has undergone a thorough inspection.</li><li><strong>Accident-Free History:</strong> Buy with peace of mind, knowing this Corolla has a clean accident history.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p>If the ad is online, then it is available, and this Unit will not disappoint you.</p><p>We Finance,,,</p><p>OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,</p><p>We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!</p>

2013 Toyota Corolla

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota Corolla

Auto,A/C,Key Less,Certified,No Accident,Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
13982883

2013 Toyota Corolla

Auto,A/C,Key Less,Certified,No Accident,Bluetooth

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
121,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE9DC125938

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and efficient sedan? Check out this sleek, black 2013 Toyota Corolla, now available at Auto Expo Inc.! This Corolla has been meticulously maintained and boasts only 121,000km on the odometer, making it a great choice for both city driving and longer trips. With its proven track record for dependability, this Corolla is ready to provide years of worry-free driving.

Inside, you'll find a comfortable grey interior, perfect for everyday commutes. The Corolla's automatic transmission and fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine make driving a breeze. Whether you're a first-time car buyer or looking for a practical upgrade, this Corolla offers a winning combination of features and value. Rest assured, this vehicle is certified, accident-free, and ready for you to take it for a spin!

Here are five features that make this Corolla stand out:

  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calling and audio streaming.
  • Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, making your daily routine easier.
  • Certified Quality: Drive with confidence knowing this vehicle has undergone a thorough inspection.
  • Accident-Free History: Buy with peace of mind, knowing this Corolla has a clean accident history.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth and responsive automatic transmission.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

If the ad is online, then it is available, and this Unit will not disappoint you.

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-208-XXXX

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519-208-0770

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$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2013 Toyota Corolla