$5,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT
Location
Maple Auto Sales
1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
226-600-3656
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,855KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PF5SB5E7370134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,855 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Maple Auto Sales
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT 217,441 KM $3,498 + tax & lic
2007 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 3.0L AVANTGARDE 162,810 KM $2,498 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT 0 KM $3,498 + tax & lic
Email Maple Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Maple Auto Sales
1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
226-600-XXXX(click to show)
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
Maple Auto Sales
226-600-3656
2014 Chevrolet Cruze