Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

170,855 KM

Details Features

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

12297693

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT

Location

Maple Auto Sales

1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

226-600-3656

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
170,855KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PF5SB5E7370134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,855 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Maple Auto Sales

Maple Auto Sales

1401 Weber Street East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

226-600-3656

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Maple Auto Sales

226-600-3656

2014 Chevrolet Cruze