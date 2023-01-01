2014 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 5 4 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10097727

10097727 Stock #: A8513

A8513 VIN: 1FMCU0GX2EUC78513

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Whiteracite

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A8513

Mileage 117,544 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.