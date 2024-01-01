Menu
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, 2 Sets of Key, Certified, been oil Sprayed regularly, Extra Set of Winter Tires, None Smoker, No Pets, Good Driving condition, must see!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

2014 Ford Focus

133,000 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
133,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FADP3K25EL187163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, 2 Sets of Key, Certified, been oil Sprayed regularly, Extra Set of Winter Tires, None Smoker, No Pets, Good Driving condition, must see!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

