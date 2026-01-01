$8,499+ taxes & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
North l Clean Carfax l No Accidents l Hot Deal!
2014 Jeep Cherokee
North l Clean Carfax l No Accidents l Hot Deal!
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,415 KM
Vehicle Description
We are under construction, but open and as committed as ever to continue sourcing quality cars to sell our customers at fair prices!
Looking for a dependable SUV with modern styling and excellent value? This 2014 Jeep Cherokee FWD is priced at just $8,499, making it an affordable option for anyone shopping for a quality SUV under $10,000.
With only 154,000 km, a clean CARFAX, and no accident history, this Cherokee has been well cared for and is ready for its next owner.Key Features:
- Only 154,000 km
- Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) – Great fuel economy and confident year-round driving
- Clean CARFAX
- Accident-Free
- Spacious 5-passenger interior
- Fold-flat rear seats for extra cargo space
- Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming
- Touchscreen infotainment system
- Steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls
- Power windows, locks, and mirrors
- Air conditioning
- Alloy wheels
- Comfortable ride with SUV versatility
- Excellent visibility and easy-to-drive size
- Spacious cargo area for groceries, sports gear, or road trips
- Strong reputation for safety and everyday practicality
- Great value compared to newer SUVs
- Affordable entry into SUV ownership
If you're searching for a reliable, accident-free SUV with low kilometres for its year, this 2014 Jeep Cherokee is a fantastic choice. Clean history, great condition, and priced to sell at just $8,499.
Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Financing options may be available, and trade-ins are welcome!Why choose Carwise Canada Ltd : -Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and backed with a 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Finance Option Available, fee's apply-Extended Warranties available for Purchase
-Delivery options available, applicable fee's apply.-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!
-Awarded Best Price Dealer 2026 by Autotrader.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
+ taxes & licensing>
519-829-5628