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<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, BOSE STEREO, LOADED! <br><br></span></span>CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Warranty Available up to 4 YEARS! <br><br>***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! Well Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!</span></pre>

2014 Mazda CX-5

151,613 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF*

Watch This Vehicle
14020197

2014 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD *LEATHER-SUNROOF*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
151,613KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23673
  • Mileage 151,613 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, BOSE STEREO, LOADED!

CARFAX Verified Accident Free and Warranty Available up to 4 YEARS!

***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***

WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2023 Nissan Rogue SV AWD *SUNROOF* 44,102 KM $25,950 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lexus NX 250 AWD *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Lexus NX 250 AWD *LEATHER-HEATED SEATS* 69,872 KM $38,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sorento LX AWD *7 PASSENGER* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Kia Sorento LX AWD *7 PASSENGER* 179,128 KM $12,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
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1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
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$12,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2014 Mazda CX-5