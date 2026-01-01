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<p>HERE IS A NICE CLEAN RUST FREE WELL MAINTAINED B250 THAT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA</p>

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

117,000 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer

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14007837

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
117,000KM
VIN WDDMH4EB1EJ187963

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1938
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN RUST FREE WELL MAINTAINED B250 THAT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
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519-742-3497

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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class