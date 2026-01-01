$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B 250 Sports Tourer
2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B 250 Sports Tourer
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # PC1938
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE IS A NICE CLEAN RUST FREE WELL MAINTAINED B250 THAT LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT AND SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Paycan Motors Ltd
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519-742-3497