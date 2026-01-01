$16,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
2014 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$16,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
286,272KM
VIN JTEBU5JR4E5163036
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 286,272 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Toyota 4RUNNER SR5 !!!
The 2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5 SR5 is a rugged and dependable SUV built to handle both everyday driving and outdoor adventures with ease. Known for its legendary Toyota reliability and strong performance, the 4Runner offers a spacious interior, comfortable seating, and plenty of cargo space for family trips, camping, or hauling gear. Its bold styling, durable construction, and capable performance make it a great choice for anyone looking for a versatile SUV thats built to last. Reliable, tough, and adventure-ready, this 4Runner SR5 is prepared for wherever the road takes you.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated Seats
* Partial Leather Seats
* Heated Mirror
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Cruise control
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Back up camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Fog lights
* Alloys
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$16950+ hst & licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
The 2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5 SR5 is a rugged and dependable SUV built to handle both everyday driving and outdoor adventures with ease. Known for its legendary Toyota reliability and strong performance, the 4Runner offers a spacious interior, comfortable seating, and plenty of cargo space for family trips, camping, or hauling gear. Its bold styling, durable construction, and capable performance make it a great choice for anyone looking for a versatile SUV thats built to last. Reliable, tough, and adventure-ready, this 4Runner SR5 is prepared for wherever the road takes you.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated Seats
* Partial Leather Seats
* Heated Mirror
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Cruise control
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Back up camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Fog lights
* Alloys
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$16950+ hst & licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$16,950
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2014 Toyota 4Runner