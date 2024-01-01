$13,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon
TDI
2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon
TDI
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # PC1524
- Mileage 112,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE IS A NICE CLEAN RELIABLE LOW K ECONOMICAL DISEL SW FOR YOUR FAMILY LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Paycan Motors Ltd
Paycan Motors Ltd
Call Dealer
519-742-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-742-3497