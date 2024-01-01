Menu
<p>HERE IS A NICE CLEAN RELIABLE LOW K ECONOMICAL DISEL SW FOR YOUR FAMILY LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE ALL OUR INVENTORY GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA</p>

2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

112,000 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

112,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description

