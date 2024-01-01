$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Volkswagen Passat
1.8T SE
2014 Volkswagen Passat
1.8T SE
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
168,889KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1VWBS7A30EC065065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige/Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,889 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Additional Features
digital odometer
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Center console: front console with storage
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Front struts
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Camera system: rearview
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Front air conditioning zones: single
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Premium brand
Window trim: chrome
Rearview monitor: in dash
Body side moldings: body-color
Front brake diameter: 12.3
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake width: 0.4
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Parking brake trim: leather
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Steering ratio: 16.4
Front brake width: 1.0
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 10.7
Dash trim: metallic
Axle ratio: 3.87
Infotainment screen size: 5 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Smart device app compatibility: Car-Net
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Headlights: auto on/off / halogen
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / 8
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Cupholders: covered / front / rear
Armrests: front center / rear center folding with storage
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / turn off headlights
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height / lumbar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
2016 Ford Focus SE 63,463 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 140,040 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 155,004 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Email Vendora Credit Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2014 Volkswagen Passat