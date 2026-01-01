Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> </p><p>super clean, great options and low mileage. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional. Decent service history, hard to find in this condition !!!</p><p>clean carfax, no accidents ever</p><p>all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca</p><p>Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2013 and older. Please ask for details. </p>

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2DR CONV SS W/2SS

Watch This Vehicle
14181901

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2DR CONV SS W/2SS

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 14181901
  2. 14181901
  3. 14181901
  4. 14181901
  5. 14181901
  6. 14181901
  7. 14181901
  8. 14181901
  9. 14181901
  10. 14181901
  11. 14181901
  12. 14181901
  13. 14181901
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
82,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1FK3DJ1F9217489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

super clean, great options and low mileage. This vehicle looks and drives exceptional. Decent service history, hard to find in this condition !!!

clean carfax, no accidents ever

all vehicles sold by us are fully reconditioned, oil service and certified. Visit our webpage for more exciting vehicles villageautoancaster.ca

Looking for financing? Here at Village Auto, we have partnered up with some key financing companies which allow us to offer some finance options for our specialty vehicles 2013 and older. Please ask for details. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2016 Buick Encore Leather, Back-Up-Camera, P. Seats, Alloys for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Buick Encore Leather, Back-Up-Camera, P. Seats, Alloys 164,130 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 Rebel | RED & BLACK INTERIOR | ADJUSTABLE PEDALS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Rebel | RED & BLACK INTERIOR | ADJUSTABLE PEDALS 141,434 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium | LOW KMS | HEATED STEERING | BLUETOOTH for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson Premium | LOW KMS | HEATED STEERING | BLUETOOTH 144,971 KM $12,495 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2015 Chevrolet Camaro