$8,950+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Hyundai Genesis
Ultimate AUTO AWD 5.0L V8~AS-IS SPECIAL~25 SERV
2015 Hyundai Genesis
Ultimate AUTO AWD 5.0L V8~AS-IS SPECIAL~25 SERV
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
243,031KM
VIN KMHGN4JF6FU018316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4272
- Mileage 243,031 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Hyundai Gensis ULTIMATE AUTO AWD 5.0L V8***AS-IS SPECIAL*~25 SERVICE RECORDS~~~
This 2015 Hyundai Genesis Ultimate is a premium all-wheel-drive luxury sedan powered by a commanding 5.0L V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. Delivering exceptional performance, refined comfort, and confident all-weather capability, it offers a quiet and luxurious driving experience for both daily commuting and long-distance travel. With its elegant styling, spacious upscale interior, and powerful V8 performance, this Genesis Ultimate combines sophistication, reliability, and premium craftsmanship, making it an outstanding choice for drivers seeking luxury without compromise.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* All Wheel Drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Leather Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Infotainment system
* Navigation System
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$8950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This 2015 Hyundai Genesis Ultimate is a premium all-wheel-drive luxury sedan powered by a commanding 5.0L V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. Delivering exceptional performance, refined comfort, and confident all-weather capability, it offers a quiet and luxurious driving experience for both daily commuting and long-distance travel. With its elegant styling, spacious upscale interior, and powerful V8 performance, this Genesis Ultimate combines sophistication, reliability, and premium craftsmanship, making it an outstanding choice for drivers seeking luxury without compromise.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* All Wheel Drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Leather Seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Infotainment system
* Navigation System
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$8950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2015 Hyundai Genesis