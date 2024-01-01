Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU </strong></span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0 </strong></span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618 </strong></span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA</strong></span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !! </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>2015 Nissan Sentra 1.8L, automatic certified 189,036 KM drives very nice and smooth Power locks, mirrors, windows, steering, cruse control, AC, Bluetooth, AUX, ECO mode, Sport mode, and more..... Asking price is </span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;>$6499 + HST, and this price including SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !! For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions<strong> </strong></span></p><p><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. </strong> We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO Thank You</span><span style=color: #050505; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p>

2015 Nissan Sentra

182,055 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Sentra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

  1. 1717627648
  2. 1717627652
  3. 1717627657
  4. 1717627664
  5. 1717627670
  6. 1717627675
  7. 1717627680
  8. 1717627684
  9. 1717627688
  10. 1717627694
  11. 1717627700
  12. 1717627704
  13. 1717627708
  14. 1717627713
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
182,055KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP1FL645614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,055 KM

Vehicle Description

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES BRESLAU

2067 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 2, BRESLAU, ON, N0B1M0

226-444-4006 or 226-240-7618

CHECK OUT OUR VARIED COLLECTION OF USED CARS AND BE SURE TO FIND WHATS BEST SUITED FOR YOU, Call 226-444-4006 OR GO ON THE WEBSITE RHAUTOSALES.CA

We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO

PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !!

2015 Nissan Sentra 1.8L, automatic certified 189,036 KM drives very nice and smooth Power locks, mirrors, windows, steering, cruse control, AC, Bluetooth, AUX, ECO mode, Sport mode, and more..... Asking price is

$6499 + HST, and this price including SAFTEY AND CARFAX AND, OIL SPRY COMPLIMNRTY ON THE HOUSE !! PRICE INCLUDES A 3-MONTH WARRANTY THAT COVERS YOU UP TO$1000/CLAIM !! For further information, call us at 226-444-4006 and we will be more than happy to assist you with your questions

Note: If the car still in the market (posted), it means still available; we will delete the add as soon as we sell any car. We are located at 2067 Victoria street N, Breslau, ON, N0B 1MO Thank You

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From RH Auto Sales and Services

Used 2008 Hyundai Accent 3dr HB Man for sale in Kitchener, ON
2008 Hyundai Accent 3dr HB Man 171,159 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Pontiac Torrent for sale in Kitchener, ON
2009 Pontiac Torrent 129,811 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR 183,877 KM $7,495 + tax & lic

Email RH Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

Kitchener

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

226-240-XXXX

(click to show)

226-240-7618

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Sentra