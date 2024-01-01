$15,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
S,Auto,A/C,Backup Camera,Bluetooth,Certified,Fogs
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
((( $15999 is for Finance sales, $16999 for cash buyers, Finance charges, Tax & Licensing fees are extra ))), Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Fog Lights, Certified, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, 2 Sets of Keys, Ontario Car, None Smoker, No Rust, No Pets, AUX & USB Port, Perfect Driving Condition, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
