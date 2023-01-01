2015 Toyota Yaris

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $13,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9976208

9976208 VIN: VNKKTUD37FA051632

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Winter Tires Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.