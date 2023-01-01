$13,999+ tax & licensing
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Expo Inc.
519-208-0770
2015 Toyota Yaris
LE,Auto,A/C,Gas Saver,Certified,Key Less,New Brake
Location
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
141,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9976208
- VIN: VNKKTUD37FA051632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key less, Gas Saver, Certified, New Brakes all around, 2 Set of Keys, Good Driving Condition, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Winter Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
