2015 Toyota Yaris

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2015 Toyota Yaris

2015 Toyota Yaris

LE,Auto,A/C,Gas Saver,Certified,Key Less,New Brake

2015 Toyota Yaris

LE,Auto,A/C,Gas Saver,Certified,Key Less,New Brake

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976208
  • VIN: VNKKTUD37FA051632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key less, Gas Saver, Certified, New Brakes all around, 2 Set of Keys, Good Driving Condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

