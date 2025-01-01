Menu
Looking for a stylish and sophisticated sedan that offers both comfort and performance? Look no further than this 2016 Acura TLX, proudly offered by Auto Expo Inc. This meticulously maintained TLX has just 93,000km on the odometer, showcasing its potential for years of reliable driving. This sleek black beauty boasts a luxurious brown interior, creating an inviting atmosphere for every journey. Equipped with an array of advanced features, this TLX is ready to elevate your driving experience.

From the moment you step inside, youll be impressed by the premium cabin. The plush leather seats, heated for those chilly mornings, provide exceptional comfort and support. The advanced GPS navigation system ensures you always arrive at your destination with ease, while the premium sound system immerses you in your favorite music. And for those who prioritize safety, this TLX comes equipped with a suite of driver-assist features, including Lane Departure Assist and a Blind Spot Monitor.

This Acura TLX delivers a dynamic driving experience with its powerful 4-cylinder engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission. The inclusion of a sunroof allows you to enjoy fresh air and stunning views, making every drive an adventure. With features like a backup camera, push-button start, and proximity key, this TLX offers convenience and peace of mind. Visit Auto Expo Inc. today to experience this exceptional sedan firsthand.

Here are 5 of the TLXs most enticing features:

Certified Pre-Owned: Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a certified pre-owned vehicle, ensuring quality and reliability.
Leather Seats: Experience the luxurious comfort of heated leather seats, providing an exceptional ride for all seasons.
Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy fresh air with the convenience of a sunroof, transforming your commute into an enjoyable adventure.
GPS Navigation: Arrive at your destination with confidence, thanks to the advanced GPS navigation system, guiding you every step of the way.
Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with increased safety and confidence with the Blind Spot Monitor, alerting you to potential hazards.

We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener! Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN 19UUB1F58GA800796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

