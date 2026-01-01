Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Buick Regal

89,530 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Buick Regal

Premium II

Watch This Vehicle
14403808

2016 Buick Regal

Premium II

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 14403808
  2. 14403808
  3. 14403808
  4. 14403808
  5. 14403808
  6. 14403808
  7. 14403808
  8. 14403808
  9. 14403808
  10. 14403808
  11. 14403808
  12. 14403808
  13. 14403808
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
89,530KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G4GT5GX2G9152394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C2394
  • Mileage 89,530 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2016 Buick Regal Premium II for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Buick Regal Premium II 89,530 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi Q3 quattro 4dr 2.0T Technik for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Audi Q3 quattro 4dr 2.0T Technik 34,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Limited CVT w/EyeSight Pkg for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Limited CVT w/EyeSight Pkg 129,324 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2016 Buick Regal