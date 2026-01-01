$13,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Buick Regal
Premium II
2016 Buick Regal
Premium II
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
89,530KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G4GT5GX2G9152394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C2394
- Mileage 89,530 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2016 Buick Regal