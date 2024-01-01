Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford Focus

63,463 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 11013974
  2. 11013974
  3. 11013974
  4. 11013974
  5. 11013974
  6. 11013974
  7. 11013974
  8. 11013974
  9. 11013974
  10. 11013974
  11. 11013974
  12. 11013974
  13. 11013974
  14. 11013974
  15. 11013974
  16. 11013974
  17. 11013974
  18. 11013974
  19. 11013974
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
63,463KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3K23GL341436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C1436
  • Mileage 63,463 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2016 Ford Focus SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Ford Focus SE 63,463 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 155,004 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chrysler 200 C for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Chrysler 200 C 132,435 KM $13,495 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Focus