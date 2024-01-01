Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra

189,449 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2016 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

189,449KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDH4AH2GU485374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63234AZ
  • Mileage 189,449 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Navigation System

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2016 Hyundai Elantra