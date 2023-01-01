Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Rio

157,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Rio

2016 Kia Rio

LX,Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Certified,Clean CarFax,,,

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Rio

LX,Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Certified,Clean CarFax,,,

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

  1. 1695489091
  2. 1695489091
  3. 1695489091
  4. 1695489091
  5. 1695489091
  6. 1695489092
  7. 1695489092
  8. 1695489092
  9. 1695489092
  10. 1695489092
  11. 1695489092
  12. 1695489092
  13. 1695489092
  14. 1695489092
  15. 1695489092
  16. 1695489092
  17. 1695489092
  18. 1695489092
  19. 1695489092
  20. 1695489092
  21. 1695489092
  22. 1695489093
  23. 1695489091
  24. 1695489011
  25. 1695489093
  26. 1695489093
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
157,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10462944
  • VIN: KNADM5A34G6557655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Bluetooth, Clean CarFax, No Accident, Certified, New Brakes all around, Winter Tires, AUX & USB Port, Lady Driven, Local Trade in, Perfect driving condition, Must See!!!

Click here please to view the CarFax history report:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2016 Kia Rio LX,Auto...
 157,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 144,000 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus NX 200t 2...
 139,000 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory