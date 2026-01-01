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2016 Subaru Impreza

147,565 KM

Details

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+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Subaru Impreza

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14518456

2016 Subaru Impreza

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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Used
147,565KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GJAF64GG008820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,565 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

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519-829-XXXX

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519-829-5628

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519-829-5628
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Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2016 Subaru Impreza