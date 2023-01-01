Menu
2016 Toyota Corolla

98,077 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS!

2016 Toyota Corolla

LE - BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

98,077KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9500890
  Stock #: 3459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3459
  • Mileage 98,077 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free

Another beautiful Toyota Corolla LE has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Loaded with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C!
$18,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

