Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned
- Remote start

Another beautiful Acura RDX Elite package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$21,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$21,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2017 Acura RDX

132,496 KM

$21,499

+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura RDX

Elite Package - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

2017 Acura RDX

Elite Package - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! REMOTE START!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,496KM

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4252
  • Mileage 132,496 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned
- Remote start


Another beautiful Acura RDX Elite package has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, parking sensors, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, factory remote start, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats (front & rear), cooled seats, memory seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, alloys, steering wheel controls, digital climate control A/C, AM/FM/AUX/USB, CD player, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, alarm, fog lights, xenon lights, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
$21,499 PLUS HST & LIC - Cash price
$21,898 PLUS HST & LIC - Finance price


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

$21,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Acura RDX