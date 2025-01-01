Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>ONLY 89,000 KM! NAVIGATION, DVD PLAYER, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED! STOW N GO SEATS FRONT AND REAR!</span></pre><pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; padding: 0px; margin-top: 0px; margin-bottom: 1.375rem; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; border: none;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></pre>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

89,971 KM

Details Description Features

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus *LEATHER-DVD PLAYER*

Watch This Vehicle
13339903

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus *LEATHER-DVD PLAYER*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1766190284
  2. 1766190284
  3. 1766190284
  4. 1766190285
  5. 1766190285
  6. 1766190285
  7. 1766190285
  8. 1766190285
  9. 1766190285
  10. 1766190285
  11. 1766190285
  12. 1766190286
  13. 1766190286
  14. 1766190286
  15. 1766190286
  16. 1766190286
  17. 1766190286
  18. 1766190287
  19. 1766190286
  20. 1766190287
  21. 1766190287
  22. 1766190287
  23. 1766190287
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,971KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 89,971 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 89,000 KM! NAVIGATION, DVD PLAYER, LEATHER, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, ALLOYS, LOADED! STOW N GO SEATS FRONT AND REAR!No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT *BLUETOOTH* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT *BLUETOOTH* 97,873 KM $12,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus *LEATHER-DVD PLAYER* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus *LEATHER-DVD PLAYER* 89,971 KM $21,950 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Crew Cab 4x4 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT Crew Cab 4x4 59,221 KM $38,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan