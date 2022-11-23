Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

147,020 KM

Details Description Features

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT SE No Accidents 1 Owner

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP/SXT SE No Accidents 1 Owner

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

147,020KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9410914
  • Stock #: 54935
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9HR875853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 54935
  • Mileage 147,020 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition 1 owner no accident vehicle. Very well maintained. Uconnect Hands–Free Group. Bluetooth streaming audio. Remote USB port. A/C w/ front dual–zone manual temperature control. Second–row bench seats with rear 60/40 Stow 'n Go. Touring suspension. Keyless entry with antitheft engine immobilize. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

