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<p>V6, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, P. Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, New Brakes, USB and AUX Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth, Push Button Start, Factory Remote Starter, Only 180,579 Kms, Asking $9,495 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.</p><p>On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 7.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400 To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</p>

2017 Dodge Journey

180,579 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Journey

GT, All Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, Alloys,

Watch This Vehicle
14099110

2017 Dodge Journey

GT, All Wheel Drive, Leather Seats, Alloys,

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
180,579KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDDFG5HT699073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 699073
  • Mileage 180,579 KM

Vehicle Description

V6, Auto, Air, P. Windows, P. door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, P. Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, New Brakes, USB and AUX Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth, Push Button Start, Factory Remote Starter, Only 180,579 Kms, Asking $9,495 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 7.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $5,000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400 To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

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519-829-XXXX

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519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
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$9,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2017 Dodge Journey