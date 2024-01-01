$21,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge
Titanium
2017 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
519-742-3497
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE RUST FREE LOADED FORD FOR YOUR FAMILY SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Paycan Motors Ltd
Paycan Motors Ltd
Call Dealer
519-742-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-742-3497