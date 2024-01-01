Menu
<p>HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE RUST FREE LOADED FORD FOR YOUR FAMILY SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA</p>

2017 Ford Edge

142,000 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge

Titanium

2017 Ford Edge

Titanium

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4K90HBC34236

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

HERE IS A NICE CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE RUST FREE LOADED FORD FOR YOUR FAMILY SOLD CERTIFIED COME FOR TEST DRIVE OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA

Paycan Motors Ltd

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-XXXX

519-742-3497

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

2017 Ford Edge