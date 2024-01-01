Menu
2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED! WARRANTY AVAILABLE UP TO 5 YEARS! CARFAX VERIFIED ACCIDENT FREE!

HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER SEAT, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOADED! 

No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car! 

*2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDES POWERTRAIN COVERAGE - ENGINE & TRANSMISSION*
***WARRANTY AVAILABLE UP TO 5 YEARS WITH ADDITIONAL COVERAGE AVAILABLE!***

2017 Ford Escape

179,817 KM

$14,950

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD *HEATED SEATS-BLUETOOTH*

2017 Ford Escape

SE 4WD *HEATED SEATS-BLUETOOTH*

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

179,817KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 22972
  • Mileage 179,817 KM

Vehicle Description

2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED! WARRANTY AVAILABLE UP TO 5 YEARS! CARFAX VERIFIED ACCIDENT FREE!

HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER SEAT, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LOADED! No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!

*2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDES POWERTRAIN COVERAGE - ENGINE & TRANSMISSION*
***WARRANTY AVAILABLE UP TO 5 YEARS WITH ADDITIONAL COVERAGE AVAILABLE!***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-XXXX

1-877-895-0886

519-895-0886
$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2017 Ford Escape