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2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 4WD Sport SUPER CREW 145 ***SAFETY CERTIFIED***NO ACCIDENTS***21 Service Records !!! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> 2017 Ford F-150 XLT Sport 4WD SuperCrew 145 No Accidents and exceptionally well maintained with 21 documented service records, showcasing outstanding care and reliability. This rugged yet stylish Sport package offers a spacious SuperCrew cabin, capable 4WD performance, and the versatility needed for work, family, or adventure. A clean, dependable pickup thats ready to hit the road with confidence. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features:- <br/> <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Carfax verifed <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Power seats <br/> * Heated seats <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Backup camera <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * A/C <br/> * Cruise Control <br/> * Fog lamps <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> <br/> <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Locations: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR CLEANING <br/> $20450+hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2017 Ford F-150

180,662 KM

Details Description

$20,450

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford F-150

XLT Sport 4WD Super Crew 145"~SAFETY CERTIFIED~NO

Watch This Vehicle
14272994

2017 Ford F-150

XLT Sport 4WD Super Crew 145"~SAFETY CERTIFIED~NO

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$20,450

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
180,662KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP3HFC72020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 180,662 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 4WD Sport SUPER CREW 145" ***SAFETY CERTIFIED***NO ACCIDENTS***21 Service Records !!!



2017 Ford F-150 XLT Sport 4WD SuperCrew 145" No Accidents and exceptionally well maintained with 21 documented service records, showcasing outstanding care and reliability. This rugged yet stylish Sport package offers a spacious SuperCrew cabin, capable 4WD performance, and the versatility needed for work, family, or adventure. A clean, dependable pickup that's ready to hit the road with confidence.


Key Features:-

* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$20450+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$20,450

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2017 Ford F-150