$20,450+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford F-150
XLT Sport 4WD Super Crew 145"~SAFETY CERTIFIED~NO
2017 Ford F-150
XLT Sport 4WD Super Crew 145"~SAFETY CERTIFIED~NO
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$20,450
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
180,662KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP3HFC72020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 180,662 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD 4WD Sport SUPER CREW 145" ***SAFETY CERTIFIED***NO ACCIDENTS***21 Service Records !!!
2017 Ford F-150 XLT Sport 4WD SuperCrew 145" No Accidents and exceptionally well maintained with 21 documented service records, showcasing outstanding care and reliability. This rugged yet stylish Sport package offers a spacious SuperCrew cabin, capable 4WD performance, and the versatility needed for work, family, or adventure. A clean, dependable pickup that's ready to hit the road with confidence.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$20450+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2017 Ford F-150 XLT Sport 4WD SuperCrew 145" No Accidents and exceptionally well maintained with 21 documented service records, showcasing outstanding care and reliability. This rugged yet stylish Sport package offers a spacious SuperCrew cabin, capable 4WD performance, and the versatility needed for work, family, or adventure. A clean, dependable pickup that's ready to hit the road with confidence.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$20450+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$20,450
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2017 Ford F-150