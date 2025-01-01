$6,500+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Fiesta
SE / H.SEATS / PHONE CONNECTION
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
Sold As Is
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 206,826 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Ford Fiesta SE Hatchback is a fun-to-drive compact car that’s great on fuel and easy to maneuver. Its hatchback design provides extra cargo space and versatility, making it a practical choice for everyday driving or city commutes.
Carfax Link: A7928-T
All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges & HST.
Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information, and it may be subject to change without notice. Vehicles priced $10,000 and under do not include a safety certificate. A safety inspection can be provided for an additional $600 - $1000. Otherwise, vehicles $10,000 and under are sold as-is, as seen and are not represented as being sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require extensive repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. All of our vehicles are priced based on year, make, model, kms, and overall condition.
