2017 Ford Fiesta

206,826 KM

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford Fiesta

SE / H.SEATS / PHONE CONNECTION

2017 Ford Fiesta

SE / H.SEATS / PHONE CONNECTION

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,826KM
As Is Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJXHM117928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,826 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit? – Guaranteed Auto Loans / Finance!

 

 

Apply Online @ Daleo Motors for a No-Obligation Pre-Approval (down payment may be required)

 

The 2017 Ford Fiesta SE Hatchback is a fun-to-drive compact car that’s great on fuel and easy to maneuver. Its hatchback design provides extra cargo space and versatility, making it a practical choice for everyday driving or city commutes.

 

Carfax Link: A7928-T

 

 

Hamilton’s Auto Sales & Financing Experts!
Main Office: 1575 Main St. E.

With over 30 years of experience servicing the Hamilton area, we can help! Let our team of finance specialists find you a competitive rate & flexible terms to best accommodate your needs. We offer financing options regardless of credit history, including: Bankruptcy, Collections, Previous Repossession, Written-Off Loans, Late Payment History & more! We also offer NO CREDIT CHECK – Buy Here, Pay Here In-House Leasing.

 

 

We welcome you to view, inspect, and test-drive our vehicles.

 

All sales/leases are subject to licensing charges & HST.

 

Please contact us to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle. Although every effort is made to provide accurate, reliable, and current information, we provide no guarantee as to the reliability, completeness, or accuracy of the information, and it may be subject to change without notice. Vehicles priced $10,000 and under do not include a safety certificate. A safety inspection can be provided for an additional $600 - $1000. Otherwise, vehicles $10,000 and under are sold as-is, as seen and are not represented as being sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require extensive repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. All of our vehicles are priced based on year, make, model, kms, and overall condition. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

519-829-5628
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

