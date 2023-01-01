Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

LX,AWD,Certified,New tires & Brakes,Backup Camera

2017 Honda CR-V

LX,AWD,Certified,New tires & Brakes,Backup Camera

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10440315
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H2XHH110589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, AWD, Heated front Seats, AUX & USB Port, Certified, New Tires and Brakes all around, Clean CarFax, No Accident, Extra Set of Robber Mats, 2 Set Of Keys, Push Starter, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust , Perfect driving condition, Must See!!!

Click here please to view the CarFax history report:

((( CarFax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

