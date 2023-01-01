$21,999+ tax & licensing
519-208-0770
2017 Honda CR-V
LX,AWD,Certified,New tires & Brakes,Backup Camera
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,999
- Listing ID: 10440315
- VIN: 2HKRW2H2XHH110589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, AWD, Heated front Seats, AUX & USB Port, Certified, New Tires and Brakes all around, Clean CarFax, No Accident, Extra Set of Robber Mats, 2 Set Of Keys, Push Starter, None Smoker, No Pets, No Rust , Perfect driving condition, Must See!!!
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
