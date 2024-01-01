Menu
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Keyless, Alloys, Heated Front Seats and Steering, Tinted, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Certified, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

2017 Hyundai Elantra

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL,Certified,Winter Tires,Bluetooth,Backup Camera

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL,Certified,Winter Tires,Bluetooth,Backup Camera

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
VIN KMHD84LF5HU135864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Keyless, Alloys, Heated Front Seats and Steering, Tinted, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Certified, Good Running Condition, Must See!!!

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

519-829-5628
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2017 Hyundai Elantra