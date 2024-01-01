$11,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
SE
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
SE
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
229,199KM
Used
VIN KM8SM4HF8HU192765
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iron Frost
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1140
- Mileage 229,199 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Mechanical
Power Steering
Battery Saver
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Upholstery: Cloth
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Grille color: chrome
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Front brake diameter: 12.6
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Rear spoiler: roofline
Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
Door handle color: chrome
Rear seat folding: flat
Total speakers: 6
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear brake width: 0.4
Door trim: cloth
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Steering ratio: 15
Front brake width: 1.1
Rear seat: sliding
Solar-tinted glass: front
Front fog lights: LED
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Body side moldings: black
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 172
Infotainment: Blue Link
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 26 mm
Air filtration: ionizing
Axle ratio: 3.04
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Roof rails: black
Third row seat upholstery: cloth
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Third row headrests: adjustable / 2
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor / split
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback / in floor
Headlights: auto on/off / halogen
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display
Cupholders: front / rear / 8
Rear vents: second row / third row
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V rear / two 12V front
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / reclining / 8
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe