Make it Yours
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
154,215KM
Used
VIN KM8J2CA41HU516398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Coliseum Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1143
- Mileage 154,215 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Drive mode selector
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Upholstery: Cloth
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Mechanical
Battery Saver
Additional Features
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Alternator: 150 amps
Vanity mirrors: dual
4WD type: on demand
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Front brake width: 0.98
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake width: 0.39
Center console trim: leatherette
Steering ratio: 14.4
Axle ratio: 3.65
Front brake diameter: 12.0
Infotainment screen size: 5 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Crumple zones: front / rear
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V front
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer
Driver seat manual adjustments: height / reclining / 6
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Solar-tinted glass: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: low battery / low fuel level
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
Email Vendora Credit Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
Quick Links
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2017 Hyundai Tucson