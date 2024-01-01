Menu
Account
Sign In
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

2017 Hyundai Tucson

154,215 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 11321914
  2. 11321914
  3. 11321914
  4. 11321914
  5. 11321914
  6. 11321914
  7. 11321914
  8. 11321914
  9. 11321914
  10. 11321914
  11. 11321914
  12. 11321914
  13. 11321914
  14. 11321914
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
154,215KM
Used
VIN KM8J2CA41HU516398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Coliseum Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1143
  • Mileage 154,215 KM

Vehicle Description

All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Battery Saver

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Side airbags: front
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 6
Alternator: 150 amps
Vanity mirrors: dual
4WD type: on demand
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 25 mm
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Front brake width: 0.98
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake width: 0.39
Center console trim: leatherette
Steering ratio: 14.4
Axle ratio: 3.65
Front brake diameter: 12.0
Infotainment screen size: 5 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Crumple zones: front / rear
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V front
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Gauge: oil pressure / tachometer
Driver seat manual adjustments: height / reclining / 6
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Solar-tinted glass: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: low battery / low fuel level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, Ext. Cab, 4 Doors, Low Kms. for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, Ext. Cab, 4 Doors, Low Kms. 137,035 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Prius Touring for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Toyota Prius Touring 19,643 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Charger SXT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Dodge Charger SXT 156,324 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson