Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Kia Sportage

140,705 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Sportage

FWD 4dr LX

Watch This Vehicle
13201988

2017 Kia Sportage

FWD 4dr LX

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 13201988
  2. 13201988
  3. 13201988
  4. 13201988
  5. 13201988
  6. 13201988
  7. 13201988
  8. 13201988
  9. 13201988
  10. 13201988
  11. 13201988
  12. 13201988
  13. 13201988
  14. 13201988
  15. 13201988
  16. 13201988
  17. 13201988
  18. 13201988
  19. 13201988
  20. 13201988
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,705KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDPM3AC0H7222635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,705 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE / B.CAM / S.ROOF / MOONROOF for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Toyota Corolla LE / B.CAM / S.ROOF / MOONROOF 178,928 KM $14,000 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Infiniti QX30 QX30 / LTHR / B.CAM / NAV / MOONROOF / H.SEATS for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Infiniti QX30 QX30 / LTHR / B.CAM / NAV / MOONROOF / H.SEATS 103,261 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLE1 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLE1 164,275 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2017 Kia Sportage