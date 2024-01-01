$14,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Nissan Sentra
SV,Certified,Backup Camera,Alloys,No Accident,,,,
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
84,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP0HL677649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Email Auto Expo Inc.
