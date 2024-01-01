Menu
2017 Nissan Sentra

84,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra

SV,Certified,Backup Camera,Alloys,No Accident,,,,

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV,Certified,Backup Camera,Alloys,No Accident,,,,

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

84,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP0HL677649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2017 Nissan Sentra