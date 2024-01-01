Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Nissan Titan SV for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Nissan Titan

166,742 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Titan

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Titan

SV

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 11230112
  2. 11230112
  3. 11230112
  4. 11230112
  5. 11230112
  6. 11230112
  7. 11230112
  8. 11230112
  9. 11230112
  10. 11230112
  11. 11230112
  12. 11230112
  13. 11230112
  14. 11230112
  15. 11230112
  16. 11230112
  17. 11230112
  18. 11230112
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
166,742KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AA1E56HN530027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C0027
  • Mileage 166,742 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2016 Dodge Journey SE Plus, 7 Passengers, Rear Heat/Air, for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Dodge Journey SE Plus, 7 Passengers, Rear Heat/Air, 147,298 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Ford F-150 Lariat 125,071 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 117,600 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Titan