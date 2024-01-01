$27,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 1500
Express
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
43,000KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7FT7HS668781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clear Coat
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1135
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Seating
Upholstery: Vinyl
Exterior
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Active grille shutters
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM
Additional Features
sun visors
digital odometer
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel: tilt
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Tire type: all season
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
One-touch windows: 2
Antenna type: mast
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Front suspension type: short and long arm
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Spare tire size: full-size
Battery: maintenance-free
Power windows: safety reverse
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Total speakers: 6
Emissions: 50 state
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
Mirror color: black
Steering wheel trim: urethane
4WD type: part time
Axle ratio: 3.21
Door handle color: black
Dash trim: simulated alloy
Pickup bed light
Tailgate: removable
Front brake width: 1.1
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Rear brake width: 0.87
Front seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Front brake diameter: 13.2
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.3
Alternator: 160 amps
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear seat folding: folds up
Steering ratio: 17.9
Bumper detail: rear step
License plate bracket: front
Instrument cluster screen size: 3.5 in.
Infotainment screen size: 3 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
POWERTRAIN HOUR METER
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Auxiliary audio input: USB / jack
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen / quad headlights
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Trailer wiring: 4-pin / 7-pin
Grille color: black / body-color surround
Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control / multi-function
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / under rear seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 RAM 1500