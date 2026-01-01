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<p data-start=120 data-end=206><strong data-start=120 data-end=206>NEW ARRIVAL.  We are under construction, but committed as ever to source and sell quality vehicles at fair prices. </strong></p><p data-start=208 data-end=413>If you’re looking for a car that <em data-start=241 data-end=259>just makes sense</em>—stylish, efficient, and packed with premium features—this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Hatchback delivers way more than you’d expect at this price point.</p><p data-start=415 data-end=648>With <strong data-start=420 data-end=434>137,000 km</strong>, this Cruze has been driven enough to prove its reliability, but still has plenty of life left. It’s the kind of vehicle you buy with confidence—solid, dependable, and built to handle daily life without surprises.</p><p data-start=650 data-end=815>What really sets this one apart is the <strong data-start=689 data-end=705>Premier trim</strong>—you’re not just getting a basic commuter, you’re getting a car that feels refined every time you step inside.</p><p data-start=817 data-end=843><strong data-start=817 data-end=843>Highlights & Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=844 data-end=1664><li data-section-id=19ejro1 data-start=844 data-end=922><strong data-start=846 data-end=873>Leather-appointed seats</strong> – Comfortable, easy to clean, and upscale feel</li><li data-section-id=1wfn2mi data-start=923 data-end=1018><strong data-start=925 data-end=978>Heated front & rear seats + heated steering wheel</strong> – A game changer for Canadian winters</li><li data-section-id=12xffm2 data-start=1019 data-end=1076><strong data-start=1021 data-end=1037>Remote start</strong> – Step into a warm car every morning</li><li data-section-id=gksgcq data-start=1077 data-end=1162><strong data-start=1079 data-end=1131>8” touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</strong> – Seamless phone integration</li><li data-section-id=184pwoa data-start=1163 data-end=1212><strong data-start=1165 data-end=1188>Built-in navigation</strong> – No data, no problem</li><li data-section-id=ua63rf data-start=1213 data-end=1271><strong data-start=1215 data-end=1244>Premium Bose sound system</strong> – Crisp, immersive audio</li><li data-section-id=1a4cfvm data-start=1272 data-end=1346><strong data-start=1274 data-end=1311>Keyless entry & push-button start</strong> – Convenience at your fingertips</li><li data-section-id=pl6b8s data-start=1347 data-end=1410><strong data-start=1349 data-end=1386>Rearview camera + parking sensors</strong> – Stress-free parking</li><li data-section-id=10guhxb data-start=1411 data-end=1489><strong data-start=1413 data-end=1465>Blind spot monitoring & rear cross-traffic alert</strong> – Extra peace of mind</li><li data-section-id=1y6ozrs data-start=1490 data-end=1577><strong data-start=1492 data-end=1530>Fuel-efficient turbocharged engine</strong> – Save money without sacrificing performance</li><li data-section-id=1ie39b0 data-start=1578 data-end=1664><strong data-start=1580 data-end=1605>Hatchback versatility</strong> – Fold the seats down and you’ve got serious cargo space</li></ul><p data-start=1666 data-end=1823>This is one of those cars that quietly overdelivers. It’s practical during the week, comfortable on long drives, and surprisingly enjoyable behind the wheel.</p><p data-start=1825 data-end=1962>If you’ve been comparing options, you’ll notice quickly: finding this level of equipment, condition, and value in one package isn’t easy.</p><p data-start=1964 data-end=2006><strong data-start=1964 data-end=2006>Clean, well-equipped, and ready to go.</strong></p><p data-start=2008 data-end=2099 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>Message now—vehicles like this don’t tend to sit long once people see what they’re getting. </p><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>Why buy from Carwise Canada:</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. </span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Finance Option Available, fees apply</span></h4><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Extended Warranties available for Purchase</span></h4><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;><strong><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Delivery options available, applicable fees apply.  </span></strong></span></p><h4><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; background-color: #ffffff;>-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!</span></h4><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p>

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

136,520 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier l Fully Loaded l Nav l Sunroof l

Watch This Vehicle
13978698

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier l Fully Loaded l Nav l Sunroof l

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

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Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
136,520KM
Good Condition
VIN 3G1BF6SMXJS524818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,520 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL.  We are under construction, but committed as ever to source and sell quality vehicles at fair prices.

If you’re looking for a car that just makes sense—stylish, efficient, and packed with premium features—this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Hatchback delivers way more than you’d expect at this price point.

With 137,000 km, this Cruze has been driven enough to prove its reliability, but still has plenty of life left. It’s the kind of vehicle you buy with confidence—solid, dependable, and built to handle daily life without surprises.

What really sets this one apart is the Premier trim—you’re not just getting a basic commuter, you’re getting a car that feels refined every time you step inside.

Highlights & Features:

  • Leather-appointed seats – Comfortable, easy to clean, and upscale feel
  • Heated front & rear seats + heated steering wheel – A game changer for Canadian winters
  • Remote start – Step into a warm car every morning
  • 8” touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto – Seamless phone integration
  • Built-in navigation – No data, no problem
  • Premium Bose sound system – Crisp, immersive audio
  • Keyless entry & push-button start – Convenience at your fingertips
  • Rearview camera + parking sensors – Stress-free parking
  • Blind spot monitoring & rear cross-traffic alert – Extra peace of mind
  • Fuel-efficient turbocharged engine – Save money without sacrificing performance
  • Hatchback versatility – Fold the seats down and you’ve got serious cargo space

This is one of those cars that quietly overdelivers. It’s practical during the week, comfortable on long drives, and surprisingly enjoyable behind the wheel.

If you’ve been comparing options, you’ll notice quickly: finding this level of equipment, condition, and value in one package isn’t easy.

Clean, well-equipped, and ready to go.

Message now—vehicles like this don’t tend to sit long once people see what they’re getting. 

Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Finance Option Available, fee's apply-Extended Warranties available for Purchase

-Delivery options available, applicable fee's apply. 

-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

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519-829-XXXX

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519-829-5628

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519-829-5628
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$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2018 Chevrolet Cruze