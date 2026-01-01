$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier l Fully Loaded l Nav l Sunroof l
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier l Fully Loaded l Nav l Sunroof l
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,520 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL. We are under construction, but committed as ever to source and sell quality vehicles at fair prices.
If you’re looking for a car that just makes sense—stylish, efficient, and packed with premium features—this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier Hatchback delivers way more than you’d expect at this price point.
With 137,000 km, this Cruze has been driven enough to prove its reliability, but still has plenty of life left. It’s the kind of vehicle you buy with confidence—solid, dependable, and built to handle daily life without surprises.
What really sets this one apart is the Premier trim—you’re not just getting a basic commuter, you’re getting a car that feels refined every time you step inside.
Highlights & Features:
- Leather-appointed seats – Comfortable, easy to clean, and upscale feel
- Heated front & rear seats + heated steering wheel – A game changer for Canadian winters
- Remote start – Step into a warm car every morning
- 8” touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto – Seamless phone integration
- Built-in navigation – No data, no problem
- Premium Bose sound system – Crisp, immersive audio
- Keyless entry & push-button start – Convenience at your fingertips
- Rearview camera + parking sensors – Stress-free parking
- Blind spot monitoring & rear cross-traffic alert – Extra peace of mind
- Fuel-efficient turbocharged engine – Save money without sacrificing performance
- Hatchback versatility – Fold the seats down and you’ve got serious cargo space
This is one of those cars that quietly overdelivers. It’s practical during the week, comfortable on long drives, and surprisingly enjoyable behind the wheel.
If you’ve been comparing options, you’ll notice quickly: finding this level of equipment, condition, and value in one package isn’t easy.
Clean, well-equipped, and ready to go.
Message now—vehicles like this don’t tend to sit long once people see what they’re getting.Why buy from Carwise Canada:-Family Owned Business, we do not work on commissions. Straight forward, pressure free, and fully transparent enviornment is what we are about. -All vehicles are detailed, with a safety certificate, a fresh oil change and with 30 day or 1500km guarantee, which ever comes first .-Finance Option Available, fee's apply-Extended Warranties available for Purchase
-Delivery options available, applicable fee's apply.-Cash Price or Finance Price is the same! We price to sell!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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519-829-5628
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519-829-5628