Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Chrysler 300 300S for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Chrysler 300

146,178 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chrysler 300

300S

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chrysler 300

300S

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 10945817
  2. 10945817
  3. 10945817
  4. 10945817
  5. 10945817
  6. 10945817
  7. 10945817
  8. 10945817
  9. 10945817
  10. 10945817
  11. 10945817
  12. 10945817
  13. 10945817
  14. 10945817
  15. 10945817
  16. 10945817
  17. 10945817
  18. 10945817
  19. 10945817
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
146,178KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C3CCABG7JH249448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,178 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2012 Honda Odyssey Touring for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Honda Odyssey Touring 197,257 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT-SKY / LTHR / NAVI / H. SEATS / B. CAM / SUNROOF for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT-SKY / LTHR / NAVI / H. SEATS / B. CAM / SUNROOF 147,152 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai SV 123,809 KM $18,495 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2018 Chrysler 300