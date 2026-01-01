Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: #000000;>NAVIGATION, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER SEAT, LOADED!<br></span><span style=color: #000000;><br>Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and Warranty Available up to 5 YEARS! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!<br><br>***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***<br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;>WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! Well Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!<br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;>Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details! <br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car! <br></span></pre>

2018 Ford Escape

119,871 KM

Details Description Features

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Escape

SEL *LEATHER-NAVIGATION*

Watch This Vehicle
14232539

2018 Ford Escape

SEL *LEATHER-NAVIGATION*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1780772100
  2. 1780772099
  3. 1780772100
  4. 1780772099
  5. 1780772100
  6. 1780772100
  7. 1780772099
  8. 1780772099
  9. 1780772099
  10. 1780772099
  11. 1780772100
  12. 1780772100
  13. 1780772100
  14. 1780772100
  15. 1780772100
  16. 1780772100
  17. 1780772099
  18. 1780772100
  19. 1780772100
  20. 1780772100
  21. 1780772099
  22. 1780772100
  23. 1780772099
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
119,871KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,871 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, POWER SEAT, LOADED!

Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and Warranty Available up to 5 YEARS! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!

***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***

WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred *HEATED SEATS* 118,917 KM $15,950 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL *LEATHER-NAVIGATION* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Ford Escape SEL *LEATHER-NAVIGATION* 119,871 KM $15,950 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo 135
2020 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo 135" 131,902 KM $25,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2018 Ford Escape